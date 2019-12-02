Stocks to watch: YES Bank, DHFL, auto firms, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

At 08:23 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 12.50 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 12,088.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

DHFL: The Reserve Bank of India has filed an application to begin bankruptcy proceedings against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), it said Friday. DHFL, once one of India's top shadow lenders, owes its creditors - which include mutual funds, banks, pension funds, insurance firms and retail investors - close to Rs 1 trillion ($13.93 billion).

ICICI Bank: As per reports, Chanda Kochhar, the former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank has moved the Bombay High Court against the bank on her 'termination' from the company.

YES Bank: The private sector lender has increased the size of its equity capital offer to $2 billion from the earlier guidance of $1.2 billion on “strong interest” shown by NRI investors, including a $1.2 billion offer by Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings, and $500 million by Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group, according to the bank. READ MORE

Infra stocks: Shares of infrastructure companies may remain in focus today as the government plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy.

Telecom stocks: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a tariff hike in the range of 15 per cent and 40 per cent across different plans. The tariff hike by both companies will be applicable from December 3, 2019.

Auto stocks: Sales of passenger vehicles in November declined after increasing in the previous month, strengthening industry fears that the short-term cheer was only due to the festive season’s offers. READ MORE

FMCG stocks: Market experts suggest investors to pare expectations from FMCG stocks amid the ongoing slowdown. READ MORE