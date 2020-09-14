Stocks to watch: YES Bank, UCO Bank, HCL Tech, PVR, SAIL, Vodafone Idea

At 08:28 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 30.75 points, or 0.27 per cent higher at 11,497.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

YES Bank: The domestic credit rating agency ICRA on Friday upgraded its ratings assigned to various debt instruments of the private lender.

UCO Bank: State-owned UCO Bank has not been able to make an analytical study of its asset quality even after the end of the loan repayment moratorium period on August 31, heeding a Supreme Court directive that no accounts shall be downgraded for now, an official said.

IRCTC: IRCTC reported a net loss of Rs 24.60 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 72.33 crore in Q1 June 2019.

BHEL: State-run engineering firm BHEL's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 893.14 crore for the quarter ended June as coronavirus-induced lockdown had an adverse impact on its operations.

Earnings today: PVR and SAIL are among 446 companies scheduled to report their quarterly numbers later in the day.

Vodafone Idea: The newest brand in the Indian arena, ‘Vi’ from Vodafone Idea Limited, has become the co-presenting sponsor of the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020, scheduled to commence on September 19. READ MORE



HCL Tech: In a mid-quarter update, the company said it expects the revenue and the operating margin for the current quarter (September'20) to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance it had provided in July 2020. The company, in its BSE filing, said it has seen strong execution during the quarter to date, and continue to execute to the plan this month.





Ratnamani Metals: The company received a domestic order worth Rs 90 crore in carbon steel division of the company.

Goa Carbon: The company has issued a disclosure relating to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business. It has done a detailed assessment of the impact on the going concern, liquidity position and carrying value of assets like trade receivables, property, plant and equipment's and other financial assets. Based on this assessment, there are no adjustments required. Further apart from collections from sales, the Company also has fund-based facilities with Banks.

Tata Motors: The company's JLR unit has reported retail sales for July and August. Although down year-on-year 4% and 15.5% respectively, both months represent recovery.