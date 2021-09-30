Stocks to watch: ZEEL, Indian Overseas Bank, Blue Dart, Persistent Systems

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 50 points down at 17,655 around 8.45 am, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

ZEEL: Invesco Developing Fund along with OFI Global China Fund have moved the National Company Law Tribunal against media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for not calling an extraordinary general meeting of the company.

IOB: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday removed Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) from Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF), following improvement in various parameters and a written commitment that the state-owned lender will comply with the minimum capital norms.

Max Healthcare: Kayak Investments Holding, one of the promoter entities of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, on Wednesday sold 8.44 crore shares of the company for Rs 2,956 crore through open market transactions. The shares were picked up by Veritas Funds Plc, SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund among others.

Kinetic Engineering: Shareholders of Pune-based Kinetic Engineering Ltd have rejected a proposal by the company to increase the remuneration of its Managing Director Ajinkya A Firodia, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

HDFC AMC: Promoter Standard Life Investments on Wednesday divested a 5 per cent stake in HDFC AMC for a little over Rs 3,060 crore through the open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, the promoter sold a total of 1,06,50,000 shares, representing a 5 per cent stake, of the asset management company.

IndusInd Bank: Private sector IndusInd Bank on Wednesday said it has acquired a 4.79 per cent stake in embattled tea plantation firm McLeod Russel India by invoking 50 lakh pledged shares of the company.

Persistent Systems: IT firm Persistent Systems on Wednesday said its US subsidiary will acquire North Carolina-based Software Corporation International (SCI) and its affiliate, Fusion360 for USD 53 million - a move that will bolster its expertise in serving banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients.

Blue Dart: Logistics services provider Express on Wednesday said it will increase its average shipment prices by 9.6 per cent from January 1 next year as part of the company's annual price revision exercise. Express Ltd's general price increase (GPI) will be effective from January 1, 2022.

NTPC: State-owned NTPC said it has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds or debentures.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: Promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and Khurshed Daruvala have facilitated the repayment of the balance outstanding loans (Rs 741 crore) along with interest accrued till date, by Sterling and Wilson and its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International FZE to the company and its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International Solar FZCO respectively.

HCL Technologies: The company has launched a 5G Open Radio Access Network lab in India to help telecom companies with 5G transition.

Adani Total Gas: Supreme Court has dismissed company’s appeal in Ahmedabad distribution area. The company in addition to Ahmedabad and Daskori area had claimed authorisation for Sanand, Bavla & Dholka.