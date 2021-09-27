Stocks to watch: ZEEL, Info Edge, NBCC, Biocon, United Breweries, SJVN

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 104 points higher at 17,962 around 8.40 am, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Monday.



Here are the top stocks that are likely to buzz in today's session:



Invesco is insisting on the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisition which sought a newly reconstituted board and the removal of MD & CEO Punit Goenka. The demands of Invesco in the EGM are in contrast to the terms of the Zee-Sony non-binding merger announcement which leaves Goenka in charge as MD & CEO.

Reliance Power: It has appointed Subrajit Bhowmick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Incumbent CFO Sandeep Khosla has been elevated to the CFO of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the promoter of Reliance Power Limited, a BSE filing said.

Reliance Infrastructure: The board has approved raising up to Rs 750 crore by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) on a private placement basis. Reliance Infrastructure in a BSE filing also said that Sandeep Khosla has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Info Edge: Its subsidiary, Makesense Technologies Ltd, intends to file a fresh scheme of amalgamation with PB Fintech - which operates Policybazaar - after the latter's IPO. In April, had announced the merger of Makesense Technologies and PB Fintech.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Saturday said it has sold a part of the shares, invoked by it of Ansal Housing, to recover its dues. In August, HDFC had invoked 46,20,000 shares of Ansal Housing Limited (Ansal) aggregating 7.78 per cent of the paid-up share capital, for recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by pledgers/borrowers.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC has bagged 1.9 GW solar projects in CPSU Scheme-II tender. With this, NTPC now has over 6.3 GW capacity won through competitive biddings. This shall pave the way for NTPC's plan of 60 GW RE (renewable energy) capacity by 2032, a company statement said.

Balkrishna Industries: Off-highway tyres major Balkrishna Industries on Saturday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through long-term borrowings.

Biocon: Biotechnology major on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued six observations after the inspection of the manufacturing facility of its Malaysian subsidiary Sdn Bhd.

IndiGo: The London Court of International Arbitration has given the final arbitration award in the matter related to the spat between IndiGo promoters, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, and no directions have been issued to InterGlobe Aviation.

United Breweries: Competition Commission on Friday imposed penalties totalling over Rs 873 crore on Ltd, Carlsberg India, All India Brewers' Association (AIBA) and 11 individuals for cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.

Axis Bank: UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold Axis Bank's shares worth nearly Rs 255 crore through an open market transaction. According to block deal data on BSE, 32.14 lakh scrips were offloaded at an average price of Rs 793.1 apiece. This translates to a total deal value of Rs 254.9 crore. In a separate transaction, Societe Generale purchased the shares at the same price.

CONCOR: The Ministry of Railways has extended the tenure of disinvestment-bound Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) Chairman and Managing Director V Kalyana Rama by two years till September 30, 2023. Rama's tenure was ending on September 30, 2021, CONCOR said in a BSE filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The firm has raised Rs 800 crore by allotting bonds through a public issue. Further, Indiabulls Housing Finance has sold stake worth Rs 251 crore in OakNorth Holdings, and the proceeds from the sale will be added to its equity capital, according to a regulatory filing.

J&K Bank: regulator Sebi on Friday said Jammu & Kashmir government can transfer its 8.23 per cent stake in Jammu & Kashmir Bank to the union territory of Ladakh, subject to the lock-in in the hands of transferee. Post the transfer of shares, UT of Ladakh will continue to be the promoter of the bank.

NBCC: State-owned on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 968 crore contract, its biggest order in the overseas market, for the construction of 2,000 social housing in Maldives. In a regulatory filing, informed that it has secured the work order of construction of 2000 Social Housing at Hulhumale, Maldives on EPC basis.

NHPC: Board has approved the proposal to form a subsidiary for the development of renewable energy, small hydro and green hydrogen projects.

Nucleus Software Exports: The company announced an up to Rs 158.7 crore buyback offer, wherein it will buy 22.6 lakh equity shares at Rs 700 apiece. The Board of Directors on September 24 approved the proposal for buyback of its shares from the equity shareholders on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, a regulatory filing said.

SJVN: State-run on Friday said it has won 1,000 MW grid-connected solar project worth Rs 5,500 crore in a bidding conducted by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA).

PVR, Inox Leisure: Theatres, auditoriums will be reopened in Maharashtra from October 22, 2021.

Hindustan Copper: The government to sell up to 31,98,646 equity shares through offer for sale, to the eligible employees of the company at a price of Rs 116 per equity share. The Employee OFS will remain open from September 27 to September 29.

Nahar Spinning Mills: CRISIL has upgraded rating outlook on the company's long term bank facilities to A/Stable from A-/Stable and on the short-term bank facility to A1 from A2+.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Sunday said it has received import and market permission from the Indian drug regulator for Selumetinib capsules. The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsules in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses.

Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a subsidiary of the company, has commenced commercial production of Line 2, having a capacity of 2.25 million tonnes at its Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works Unit near Cuttack, Odisha. With this addition, the company’s overall capacity at the plant has gone up to 3.95 MT per annum.