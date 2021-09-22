Stocks to watch: ZEEL, Vodafone Idea, KEC Int'l, Torrent Power, Infosys

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 24 points lower at 17,537 around 8.45 am, indicating a tepid start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session on Dalal Street:

ZEEL: (ZEEL) has signed a merger deal with Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, the company said in an exchange filing. According to the deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment will infuse $1.575 billion in the merged entity. Post the merger, 47.07 percent stake will be held by shareholders of Zee Entertainment, while Sony Pictures Networks will hold a 52.93 percent stake in the merged entity. The company said that Punit Goenka will be MD & CEO of the merged company for 5 years.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone plc has made it clear that it will not make any fresh equity infusion in its Indian telecom business-- Ltd (VIL). Responding to a query, a spokesperson at the UK-headquartered telco said: “Just to confirm our position, there will be no new equity infusion from Vodafone Group.” This is the first time that Vodafone has spoken about its stand after the government announced a telecom package last week. READ MORE

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company will raise USD 165 million by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). The decision was taken at a meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee of the company held on September 21, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.

SBI Card: US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, part of the Carlyle Group, on Tuesday sold 3.4 per cent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for Rs 3,267 crore through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, the private equity firm sold a total of 3.2 crore shares, amounting to 3.4 per cent stake.

KEC International: Engineering, procurement and construction major Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses.

Torrent Power, CESC: The company announced that it has inked a share purchase pact to acquire 156 MW wind power projects for about Rs 790 crore from Surya Vidyut, an arm of CESC Ltd. Surya Vidyut operates 156 MW wind power plants spread across the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, a statement said.

Infosys: IT services major on Tuesday announced its collaboration with digital workflow company ServiceNow to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing industries. Through this collaboration, will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing industries as they digitise their factories, floors, and plant operations.

Godrej Industries: The board approved a proposal to raise Rs 750 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Surya Roshni: The company has received order of Rs 41.22 crore for implementing of smart LED streetlights and installation of centralised monitoring system with operation and maintenance for 7 years from Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: The company has received environmental clearance from the government for expansion of High Rubber Graft (Rubber Rich ABS) unit from 15,000 TPA to 50,000 TPA for company's Satnoor Plant located at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

MTAR Technologies: The company has received NADCAP certification for its 100% Export Orient Unit and Unit 5 in Telangana.

Vikas Lifecare: Agro products division has received the largest single export order to date, amounting $1 million.