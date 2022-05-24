Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Delhivery, SAIL, Ramco Cements, GAIL, BEL, Marico

today: Following a muted close in the previous session, the Sensex and Nifty are likely to start Tuesday's session with minor gains, tracking overnight strength in the US markets, that posted a rally led by tech and banks. At 7:30, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,220 levels, hinting at an opening gain of 40-50 odd points for the Nifty.



Meanwhile, these are some stocks that may see market action today:



Earnings Watch: Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, Ipca Lab, Inox Wind, Jyothi Lab, Metropolis Healthcare, Minda Industry, MTAR Tech, NIIT, National Fertiliser, Rail Tel, Renuka Sugars, RITES, Strides Pharma Science, Zee Media, JM Financials, Clariant Chemicals, Ugro Capital, Bank of India, EClerx, among others will announce their Q4 results.Logistics gaint will get listed on the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 487.The company will also make its market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 326.

Maruti Suzuki: The company said it will acquire a 12 per cent stake in Sciograph Solutions for about Rs 2 crore. The latter is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that specialises in visual AI platforms predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.

GAIL: A legal battle is brewing between Uttam Galva, the bankrupt steel firm, and GAIL India (GAIL), with the gas distribution company moving the National Company Law Tribunal for rejection of its dues worth Rs 9,942 crore by the company’s debt resolution professional. GAIL moved the NCLT Mumbai Bench after the resolution professional accepted claims of only Rs 167 crore of its entire dues. Read more

Zomato: Food delivery firm said on Monday its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March widened to Rs 360 crore compared to Rs 134.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,211.8 crore, up 75.01 per cent compared to Rs 692.4 crore in the same period last year. Read here

Marico: The FMCG major on Monday said it has acquired a majority 54 per cent stake in the digital-first healthy breakfast and snacks brand True Elements for an undisclosed sum. The homegrown firm has acquired a 54 per cent equity stake in HW Wellness Solutions, which owns brand True Elements, through primary infusion and secondary buyouts, said a company statement. Read more

Aditya Birla Fashion: The board is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the sdale of a minority stake to private equity firms in order to raise up to Rs 2,300 crore. The company will utilise the funds to grow its offline business, which is witnessing a sharp turnaround after two years of slowdown due to the pandemic. Read here

State-owned Steel Authority of India on Monday reported a 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,479 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,470 crore in the year-ago period. However, in sequential terms, the company's net profit rose 62 per cent in Q4FY22.The company 's net profit fell 73 per cent YoY in March quarter to Rs 124 crore compared with Rs 214 crore a year back, due to cost pressures and lower realisation. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,698 crore compared to Rs,624 crore in the year-ago period. Power and fuel costs shot up to Rs 467 crore compared to Rs248 crore, while finance costs more than doubled to Rs 33 crore from Rs 15 crore.

Bharat Electronics: The company reported a 16 per cent year-on-year drop in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 1140 crore. Revenue for the quarter fell 9 per cent from a year ago to Rs 6320 crore. According to a Bloomberg analysts poll, the firm expected to post a profit of Rs 1240 crore while revenue was expected at Rs 6370 crore. Total order book as on 1 April stood at Rs 57,570 crore.



ONGC: The company hasstarted selling gas from KG Basin block on the Indian exchange. ONGC said that it has become the first explorer to trade natural gas produced from local fields on the Indian Gas Exchange. The gas was sold from ONGC's KG-DWN-98/2 in offshore Krishna Godavari Basin.





Indian Hotels Company: The company is eyeing to build a portfolio of 300 hotels and strengthen and scale up new businesses, including Qmin, 7Rivers, ama Stays & Trails, under its Ahvaan 2025. Read here



Olectra Greentech: The company announced securing the biggest ever order in the history for 2,100 electric buses from Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Evey Trans Private Ltd (EVEY), an arm of Olectra, has obtained the letter of award from BEST after being declared as an L1 (least quoted) bidder.

Rupa &Co: The company said it accepted the resignation of Dinesh Kumar Lodha, from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective from May 31, 2022. It also accepted the resignation of Ramesh Agarwal from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Birlasoft: The company will buy back upto 2.79 per cent of shars at a price of Rs 500/share for an amount of up to Rs 390 crores.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp, GNFC and IndiaBulls Housing Finance.