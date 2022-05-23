Marico acquires 54% stake in breakfast & snacks brand True Elements

-
ALSO READ
Marico Q4 net profit rises 13.2% to Rs 257 cr; revenue up by 7.4%
Uncertain growth outlook may be a drag on Marico in the near term
Uncertain growth outlook across key categories may be a drag on Marico
Here is a derivative strategy on Marico by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Entrepreneurs to take country to higher growth, prosperity: Marico chairman
-
FMCG major Marico on Monday said it has acquired a majority 54 per cent stake in the digital-first healthy breakfast and snacks brand True Elements for an undisclosed amount.
The homegrown firm has acquired a 54 per cent equity stake in HW Wellness Solutions, which owns brand True Elements, through primary infusion and secondary buyouts, said a company statement.
True Elements' existing leadership team will continue to run the brand independently and build synergies, it added.
"The transaction will expand Marico's presence in the healthy foods segment and accelerate its digital transformation journey by adding another digital-first brand with a strong and differentiated proposition in its portfolio," said Marico in a regulatory filing.
Over the valuation, Marico said the acquisition of equity shares of HW Wellness was completed at a mutually agreed pre-money enterprise valuation.
"The said pre-money enterprise valuation has not been disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality," it said.
Co-founded by Puru Gupta and Sreejith Moolayil, True Elements is a digital-first brand of healthy breakfast & snacks. It is India's only food brand to be certified as both 'Clean Label' and '100% wholegrain' by leading US-based non-profit organisations.
It offers a range of over 70 products spanning across categories of western breakfast, Indian breakfast, snacks, amongst others.
True Elements products are available on more than 90 online platforms and at over 12,000 retail outlets.
Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta said the acquisition of a majority stake is another step towards "expanding our total addressable market in the healthy foods segment".
"This adds another digital-first brand in our portfolio, which not only has a distinct proposition but also exhibits strong fundamentals along with a growing digital and offline presence," he said.
HW Wellness Solutions CEO and Co-founder Puru Gupta said: "We are delighted to have entered a strategic partnership with Marico... Our next phase will be focused on long-term brand building and accelerating our entry into newer households."
Its turnover in FY22 was Rs 54.3 crore.
Marico, which owns popular brands such as Saffola, Livon, Hair & Care and Parachute, had recorded a turnover of Rs 9,500 crore (USD 1.3 billion) in FY22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU