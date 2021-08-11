Stocks to watch: Zomato, Voda Idea, Power Grid, RattanIndia Entp, GMR Infra

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 37 points higher at 16,313, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: Bata India, Cadila Healthcare, Endurance Tech, New India Assurance, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Electricals, HEG, IDFC, India Cement, VIP Industries and Pidilite are among 300 companies slated to post their quarterly earnings.

Zomato: In its first quarterly results after its listing last month, said its net loss widened to Rs 356 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 due to increased expenses and a hit on dining out as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic upended lives and livelihoods. It had reported a loss of Rs 99.8 crore in the year ago quarter. Revenue from operations in Q1 rose to Rs 844.40 crore, from Rs 266 crore a year ago. READ HERE

Vodafone Idea: Debt-laden (Vi), which is struggling for survival, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking a review of its July 23 order that dismissed the petitions of telecom firms for a re-computation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Airtel, too, is likely to move the court for relief, as per a BS report. READ MORE

Power Grid: The company posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,998.28 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Trent: The Tata Group company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 138.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 despite disruptions by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.04 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Siemens: Its standalone profit after tax (PAT) saw a multifold jump to Rs 162 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, boosted by higher revenues. Siemens Ltd's revenue from continuing operations during April-June 2021 also rose to Rs 2,658 crore, from Rs 1,149 crore in the year-ago period.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender has appointed Mahesh Ramamoorthy as its chief information officer.

Galaxy Surfactants: The company reported a 36 per cent YoY jump in profit after tax to Rs 76.8 crore for the June 2021 quarter. The company's PAT stood at Rs 56.5 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21. Its total revenue in April-June 2021 grew 36.7 per cent to Rs 830.9 crore, compared with Rs 607.8 crore in the year-ago period.

IFCI: Infrastructure sector lender IFCI reported widening of loss to Rs 717.78 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 296.42 crore YoY. Total income declined to Rs 225.63 crore in the latest quarter under review from Rs 479.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Prestige Estates: Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 92.5 crore for the quarter ended June and said its board has approved raising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

GMR Infrastructure: Its board will consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through various routes at its meeting on August 13, 2021.

Future Supply Chain: The company reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 42.60 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021. It had posted a net loss of Rs 55.40 crore for the April-June quarter of the last financial year 2020-21. Its revenue from operations in April-June 2021 jumped 35.59 per cent to Rs 128.99 crore as against Rs 95.13 crore in the year-ago period.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The company has ventured into the fast-growing drone industry, and will make a strategic investment in the US-based urban drone logistics platform Matternet.

Brookfield India REIT: The company reported a 3.8 per cent YoY increase in net operating income to Rs 169.6 crore for the quarter ended June and announced the distribution of Rs 181.7 crore to unitholders.

Godrej Agrovet: The company reported a 4.1 per cent YoY growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending June 30, at Rs 104.75 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 28.23 per cent to Rs 1,987.60 crore compared to Rs 1,550.01 crore during the same period of 2020-21.

Max Financial Services: The company reported an 80 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.81 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on higher expenses. The total income during the quarter was Rs 5,943 crore as against Rs 5,517 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI Life: The company is liable to refund Rs 84 crore plus interest amounting to Rs 27 crore with effect from July 11, 2017, for its Supersuraksha Life Insurance Policy on orders of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, according to an exchange filing.

Tejas Networks: ICRA placed its long term and short term rating, A-/A2+, on watch with positive implications after signing deal with Tata Sons' subsidiary to acquire shares in Tejas.