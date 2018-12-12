Strain in bank's balance sheet likely to continue: Allahabad Bank CEO

Kolkata-based Allahabad Bank has set June 2019 deadline to leap back into profitability.

In an interview with Namrata Acharya, S S Mallikarjuna Rao, managing director and chief executive officer of Allahabad Bank, says strain in the bank's balance sheet is likely to continue for the next two quarters, and sectors such as agriculture and the micro, small and medium enterprises need aggressive provisioning. Edited excerpts: When do you expect to return to profitability and come out of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework? In the next two quarters, we will still have ...