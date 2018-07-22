Street signs: ASM stocks worry market players, managing debt ETF, and more

Physical delivery fears dry up volumes Trading volumes for several stocks in the derivatives segment have been hit following the introduction of physical settlement. Besides the 46 stocks put in the mandatory physical settlement list, volumes in counters beyond the top 100 most-traded list have also seen a drop of over 30 per cent.

There are fears the list of stocks for mandatory physical settlement will be expanded. “Investors are concerned over more stocks being put under physical settlement. We are advising our clients to stay away from such investments. Any further ...