Street signs: Bharti Airtel RE trading, MF compensation norms, and more

Airtel RE trading set to commence The trading in rights entitlement (RE) of Bharti Airtel will commence on Tuesday and will remain open till October 14. Under this window, existing shareholders will get to sell their RE, while those who wish to participate in the Rs 21,000-crore rights offering will get to buy the permit to apply.

One RE gives a shareholder right to subscribe to one share in the rights issue programme, which will remain open till October 21. Analysts expect one RE to trade in the range between Rs 180-200 per unit. Shares of Airtel last closed at Rs 676, while the ...