Street signs: Brokers up margin, KPR Agro IPO pull-out dulls mood, and more

Will big MFs get bigger? Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) gained over 15 per cent in June. The gains have come despite the turbulence faced by the mutual fund (MF) industry and tightening of regulatory norms, which are expected to make a dent in industry assets.

Analysts say the surge in shares of HDFC AMC is an indication that the Street expects bigger players to benefit from the recent events in the Rs 25-trillion MF industry. “Corporate defaults have shattered the confidence. Investors would want to stick with fund houses with solid backing. This will benefit ...