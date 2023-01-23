JUST IN
FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens
Markets regulator Sebi launches information database on municipal bonds
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 82,481 cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Adani Total shine
Over 70% of PMS plans, investment vehicle for the wealthy, lagged in 2022
Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on global economic slowdown concerns
Layoff season continues: Wipro fires 452 freshers on performance grounds
Jio's Q3 profit rises 28% on higher revenue and lower finance cost
Reliance Retail net profit increases 6.2% to Rs 2,400 crore in Dec quarter
Market regulator Sebi intensifies drive against front-running violations
RBL Bank's Q3 results: Net profit jumps 34% YoY on firm NII growth
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Street Signs: Budget may provide breakout trigger, electronics stock & more

The markets on a technical basis are poised to break out in either direction

Topics
Indian markets | Budget 2023 | Street Signs

Sundar Sethuraman 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Markets wait for that big breakout trigger

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian markets

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.