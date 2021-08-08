Street signs: Falling GMPs signal IPO fatigue, NFO targets on rise & more

Falling GMPs signal IPO fatigue The grey market premiums (GMPs) for the IPOs that open this week are far lower compared to some of the recent issues. According to market players, the GMP for CarTrade is 25 per cent, while Nuvoco Vistas is less than 10 per cent, over their offer price.

Meanwhile, Aptus Value and Chemplast Sanmar didn’t see considerable trades for the GMP to firm up. “Investors and grey market players are not able to digest so many IPOs getting launched at the same time. There is a clear fatigue building in. Investment bankers should avoid bunching up all IPOs ...