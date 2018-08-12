Street signs: FIIs book profit in ICICI Bank, Mphasis stock, and more

FIIs book profit in ICICI, Axis Bank Marquee foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were seen selling shares of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank last week, taking advantage of the sharp rebound in these two counters.

Deutsche Bank, State Street, UBS, WisdomTree and a large exchange-traded fund (ETF) were selling shares in the two private sector lenders, Bloomberg data shows. Shares of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have rallied 26 per cent and 18 per cent respectively from their last month’s low. -Samie Modak Morningstar looks to enter PMS space Morningstar Investment Advisor ...