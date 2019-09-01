Street signs: Gruh Finance shares, Nifty may consolidate in Sept, and more

Nifty may consolidate in Sept The benchmark Nifty50, which slid 1.8 per cent in the August expiry series, may remain range-bound in the coming weeks, with more stock-specific action. Derivatives analysts said rollovers were below three-month average and a majority of the shorts formed in the last series were out of the system.

The Nifty has a downside support at 10,800-10,900 levels and can head to 11,500-11,600, if it crosses 11,150-11,200. The data shows that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remain bearish. In the past series, FPIs rolled over their short positions in index ...