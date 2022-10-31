JUST IN
FPIs selloff at slow pace; pull out Rs 1,586 crore from equities in Oct
Less than a decade since launch, AIF commitments to cross Rs 7 trn mark
Markets gain for second straight day; Sensex ends 203 points higher
Oil prices down as top crude importer China widens Covid-19 curbs
Sebi suspends registration of RTA for three months over operational lapses
Sebi to auction properties of Bishal Group on Nov 30 to recover money
Using tech to crack down on insider trading: Sebi's Madhabi Puri Buch
Maruti Suzuki soars 5%, hits 52-wk high on better-than-expected Q2 results
Tata Chemicals drops 5% on profit booking post solid Q2 results
Flying high! SBI, BoB, Canara Bank poised for up to 18% rally, charts show
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Near-term margin hangover may put a lid on United Spirits' upside
Business Standard

Street Signs: Litmus test for IPO mkt, WhatsApp is Sebi's bogey, and more

This week, four companies are looking to raise more than Rs 4,100 crore via IPOs

Topics
IPOs | stock markets | Nifty

Khushboo Tiwari & Samie Modak 

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
A breakout above 18,100 can take the index to its previous highs

A firecracker November series likely

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.