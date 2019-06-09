Street signs: Manpasand shares, GAIL bonus traps investors, and more

Manpasand fall hits PE, FPIs, MFs The sharp slide in Manpasand Beverages shares has pinched some mutual fund investors hard. At the end of April, fund houses with exposure to the stock included SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Motilal Oswal MF and ICICI MF, according to Prime MF Database.

Private equity firm SAIF Partners and foreign portfolio investors Baron Emerging Markets Fund, New Horizon Opportunities Masters Fund and ICG Q, too, had stakes in the company in March 2019. Manpasand shares have continued to hit lower circuit despite its Chairman Dhirendra Singh willing to give up his position. ...