Street signs: Nifty at crucial juncture, YES Bank shares gain, and more

Nifty at crucial juncture The markets witnessed a sudden selloff on Friday, led by a sharp decline in banking stocks.

The 50-share Nifty breached the 11,300 level, but failed to sustain above it as it ended the week at 11,178. Technical analysts say the positive momentum in the market could sustain as long as the index stays above 11,100 levels. “The upside resistance is placed at 11,380, However, a downside break of 10,900 will suggest a reversal of uptrend and high possibility of a sharp correction thereafter,” said Nirali Shah, senior research analyst, Samco Securities. ...