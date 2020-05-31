Street signs: Nifty may hover between 9K-10K, MF equity flows, and more

Making most of large share sales The month of May saw two large share sales —Rs 25,000-crore in Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Rs 8,400-crore in Bharti Airtel (Airtel). The common factor in both share sales was that French bank Société Générale (SG) was the biggest buyer.

In the case of HUL, SG picked up nearly 10 per cent of the shares on offer at an outgo of over Rs 2,400 crore. In the case of Airtel, it picked up nearly a fourth of the shares on offer by paying Rs 1,981 crore. At a time when overseas investors are in withdrawal mode, such huge ...