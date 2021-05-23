Street signs: Nifty's new high on cards, Sensex's costly exclusion & more

The benchmark Nifty is less than 1 per cent away from a new all-time high. The 50-share index on Friday closed at 15,175, about 140 points below its record high of 15,315 on February 15.

Technical analysts say the Nifty looks set to log new life-time highs. “Based on the weekly and daily establishment of the market where it has crossed the short-term averages with strong market breadth, we can conclude the market is on the way to cross 15,450 in the next few days or a few weeks. Above 15,450, the Nifty could go up to 15,600 before hitting resistance,” said Shrikant Chouhan, ...