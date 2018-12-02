Street signs: Nifty to test 11k levels, faith in Shankara revives, and more

Nifty to test 11,000 levels The benchmark Nifty has rallied more than 8 per cent from October lows when it had plunged to nearly 10,000 points. Technical experts believe the index has a chance of touching 11,000. Experts say the Nifty can now move to 11,000-11,176 levels, if it stays above 10,777.

On Friday, it ended at 10,877. The Bank Nifty can move towards 27,250-27,500 levels if it holds above 26,350-26,500 zone. The widely-traded index closed at 26,863. According to experts, both longs and shorts have rolled over to the next series, indicating that volatility is likely to ...