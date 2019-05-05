Street signs: NSE shares in demand, betting on PSU space, and more

NSE shares in demand If the National Stock Exchange (NSE) stock was listed, its shares would have gained following the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order in the co-location (colo) case, says market experts. “The colo case was a major overhang.

Notwithstanding the penalty, the exchange’s valuation would have gone up as the uncertainty has ended,” said an analyst, highlighting the exchange’s impressive financial metrics such as profit margin and return on equity. Another market player said shares of NSE, which usually change hands at Rs 950 in ...