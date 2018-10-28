Street signs: PSB investors pin hopes on Q2, Ujjivan stock falls, and more

PSB investors pin hopes on Q2 Investors of public sector banks (PSBs) are pinning their hopes on positive earnings surprise from September quarter earnings going by Thursday’s rollover data, according to derivatives analysts. Traders rolled over their positions to November in PSBs with rollovers of 90 per cent in Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank and Canara Bank ahead of their earnings. “In the past one year, the index has lost more than half of its value.

The worst could be behind us,” said an analyst. Samie Modak Tough times ...