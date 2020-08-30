JUST IN
Market may be due for both price and time-wise corrections: Jigar Shah
Business Standard

Street signs: Scarcity premium for banks, new pledging system & more

The investment legroom for FPIs in HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank has reduced, according to index provider FTSE, which has dropped these stocks from some of its indices

Ashley Coutinho & Samie Modak 

Buying on dips to propel Nifty The Nifty gained 4.1 per cent in the August series, taking its total gains to 22 per cent in the last three series. This was the biggest consecutive three-series gain since 2009. Volatility continued to ease with the India VIX slipping 24 per cent to 18.9.

The series saw a rollover of 79.9 per cent, with positive roll cost, suggesting longs were carried to the next series but with less aggression. This indicated a positive bias for the Nifty index, with the possibility of a range-bound movement. The index has to hold above 11,450 to witness an up-move ...

First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 19:24 IST

