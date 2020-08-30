Street signs: Scarcity premium for banks, new pledging system & more

Buying on dips to propel Nifty The Nifty gained 4.1 per cent in the August series, taking its total gains to 22 per cent in the last three series. This was the biggest consecutive three-series gain since 2009. Volatility continued to ease with the India VIX slipping 24 per cent to 18.9.

The series saw a rollover of 79.9 per cent, with positive roll cost, suggesting longs were carried to the next series but with less aggression. This indicated a positive bias for the Nifty index, with the possibility of a range-bound movement. The index has to hold above 11,450 to witness an up-move ...