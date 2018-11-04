Street signs: Shorts build up in SBI, insurers use fall to nibble on stocks

Shorts build up in SBI Traders have built up short positions in State Bank of India (SBI) ahead of its September quarter result announcement on Monday.

An analysis of derivatives trading data show high volumes and open interest build-up in ‘put’ options with strikes of Rs 260, Rs 270 and Rs 280. After touching a high of Rs 293, shares of SBI ended flat at Rs 285 on Friday even as the benchmark indices rallied around two per cent. “After Punjab National Bank posted disappointing earnings on Friday, some investors went against the market momentum and ...