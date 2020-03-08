Street signs: The SBI Cards IPO math, ETF overhang for YES Bank, and more

The SBI Cards IPO math The Rs 10,300-crore IPO of SBI Cards and Payment Services’ managed to attract bids worth Rs 2 trillion despite the selloff in the secondary market. The credit card issuer has set the issue price at Rs 755. For high net-worth individuals (HNIs), the acquisition cost works out Rs 870 after factoring in the interest cost.

On listing, the shares will have to gain at least 15 per cent over the issue price for HNIs to make money. Grey market premiums have dropped to 10 per cent after last week’s market fall. Meanwhile, the IPO has seen nearly 3.1 million ...