Street signs: Ujjivan SFB commands hefty premium, F&O trend, and more

Ujjivan SFB commands hefty premium Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) are changing hands at a premium of as much as 50 per cent over the initial public offering (IPO) price in the grey market, said market operators. Activity at the counter had picked up even before the price band of Rs 36-37 for its IPO was announced.

On Friday, the anchor investor portion had witnessed huge demand. Market players expect the shares to do well post listing because of high institutional interest. The pre-IPO funding drive of the SFB arm of Ujjivan Financial Services to raise Rs 250 crore, ...