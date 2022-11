Street signs: Nifty may scale Mt 19K, grey market premium, and more

Uphill climb, but may scale Mt 19K

Last week, the benchmark and Sensex came close to topping their lifetime highs made in October 2021. Domestic brokerage ICICIdirect expects the to not just surpass its previous highs, but edge towards 19,000 this year. “We reiterate our constructive stance and expect the Nifty to challenge the all-time high of 18,600 and eventually head towards 18,900 by December. In the process, bouts of volatility owing to global uncertainty cannot be ruled out,” it has said in a note. The brokerage has highlighted a number of factors for its positive stance: these include a breakout from the 12-month falling trend, favourable VIX reading, and positive historical returns during the October-December quarter of 2022-23.