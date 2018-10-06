Stricter asset-liability management rule worry drags NBFC stocks down

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy, announced on Friday, looked positive for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies, as the apex bank kept policy rates unchanged. Despite this, investors dumped NBFC stocks, most of which declined by up to 8 per cent on Friday.

This is because members of the monetary policy committee were unhappy with NBFCs’ reliance on cheaper short-term commercial papers for funding long-term assets (asset-liability mismatch). The share of commercial papers in the total debt funds invested by ...