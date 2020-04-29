Strides Pharma commences export of Favipiravir tablets; stock surges 15%

-
Favipiravir is an antiviral medication that was initially developed to treat influenza in Japan. In February 2020, post the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), Favipiravir was studied in China and several other countries as an experimental treatment of Covid-19. The drug has demonstrated positive outcomes, including a reduction in the duration of Covid-19 and improved lung conditions for the patients.
“Strides is the first Indian Company to have commenced export of Favipiravir tablets. The initial supplies start to 3 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to treat patients under their Covid-19 procurement program. The company is to immediately apply to Indian Drug Authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to Indian patients expeditiously,” the company said in a press release.
The company has also entered into a preferred arrangement with a leading Indian API manufacturer for the supplies of Favipiravir API, it said.
