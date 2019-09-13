Listed multiplex players still a hit despite slowing economic growth

Nobody seems willing to give entertainment a miss, despite slowing economic growth and its impact on household incomes. At least that’s what the recent updates from the two key listed multiplex players — PVR and Inox Leisure — are indicating.

The upcoming new releases also underline that the possibility of lower footfalls in multiplexes is unlikely even in the foreseeable future. “We have not seen any impact of consumption slowdown impacting box-office collections. The box-office is doing well as the quality of content over the last couple of years has ...