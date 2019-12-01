Strong fundamental underpinnings to this mkt rally: ICICI Pru AMC's S Naren

The markets hit record highs last week with Reliance Industries (RIL) becoming the first listed company in India to hit Rs 10 trillion in market capitalisation. S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa that from a long-term view, mid- and small-caps are better placed than large-caps.

Edited excerpts: The indices hit record highs last week. What’s your message for retail investors in this backdrop? Should they still increase allocation to equities? The optimal approach for an investor currently would be ...