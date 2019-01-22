Strong Q3 volume growth adds colour to Asian Paints, net sales rises 24.1%

Asian Paints’ revenue growth in the December 2018 quarter (the third one or Q3 of 2018-19) was ahead of the Street’s expectation, amid robust volume growth. Net sales grew 24.1 per cent to Rs 5,294 crore; analysts’ consensus estimate was Rs 4,932 crore.

It is believed to have seen a 21 per cent volume growth in the decoratives segment. There was a lower base in the year-before quarter. And, a sharp cut in July in the goods and services tax (GST) from the earlier 28 per cent to 18 per cent, helped entities in the organised sector gain market share. “Asian ...