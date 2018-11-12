JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Meet the robot who knows how to trade bonds better than a human investor
Business Standard

Sugar stocks gain in weak market; Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar up over 8%

Balrampur Chini, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Uttam Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar and Thiru Arooran were up in the range of 5% to 13% on the BSE, as compared to 0.45% decline in Sensex at 01:24 PM.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Settlement of arrears within 14 days of sale was a prominent pre-poll promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party

Shares of sugar companies were trading higher by up to 13% on the BSE in an otherwise weak market on hopes of posting better than expected operating numbers in coming quarters on the back of firming sugar prices, gains arising from sugar inventory revaluation, higher profitability from their distillery and co-gen segment.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Uttam Sugar Mills, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Dwarikesh Sugar and Thiru Arooran Sugars were up in the range of 5% to 13% on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.45% at 33,999 points at 01:24 PM.

“After facing an adverse operating environment due to a record domestic sugar production last year, the industry is steadily recovering. This revival has been supported by the Central and State Governments who have effectively intervened and taken several initiatives over the past few months. We are hopeful that the Government will continue to take more proactive measures and put in place a rationale cane pricing policy which ensures the long-term sustainability of the sector,” said Vivek Saraogi, Managing Director, Balrampur Chini Mills.

Total 15 sugar companies thus far announced their July-September quarter (Q2FY19) results, have posted 86% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) declined in their aggregate net profit of Rs 529 million. These companies had posted a combined profit of Rs 10.38 billion in the same quarter last fiscal. Total sales down 7% Y-o-Y at Rs 124 billion from Rs 134 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

"Depressed sugar prices due to surplus production in the country continued to impact the performance of the company in Q2FY19 together with reduced sale volumes on account of the Release Order mechanism. Also, heavy rains during the quarter affected the distillery operations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh units,” EID Parry said in a press release.

The Government of India has been taking various supportive measures in order to provide stability to the sugar prices, in the form of buffer stock mechanism, minimum support price for sugar, export quota and related subsidy and an upward revision of ethanol price including ethanol supply from B heavy molasses and cane juice. Further, Tamilnadu Government has taken positive steps to increase the domestic sales of alcohol within the state by regulating import from other States. These would augur well for the Company in the coming quarters, it added.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
DALMIA BHARAT 108.90 96.80 12.50
KCP SUGAR &INDS. 21.50 19.20 11.98
TRIVEN.ENGG.IND. 54.30 49.40 9.92
DHAMPUR SUGAR 176.65 162.65 8.61
BALRAMPUR CHINI 117.75 108.90 8.13
BANNARI AMM.SUG. 1899.00 1758.40 8.00
UTTAM SUG.MILLS 153.00 142.75 7.18
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN 11.86 11.17 6.18
THIRU AROOR. SU. 31.70 29.95 5.84
DCM SHRIRAM INDS 219.90 207.85 5.80
EID PARRY 245.90 233.70 5.22
AVADH SUGAR 452.65 431.10 5.00
MAGADH SUGAR 108.60 103.45 4.98
SIMBHAOLI SUGAR 12.78 12.18 4.93
UGAR SUGAR WORKS 15.44 14.72 4.89
KESAR ENTERPRISE 31.30 29.85 4.86
MAWANA SUGARS 56.10 53.50 4.86
DWARIKESH SUGAR 29.25 27.90 4.84

First Published: Mon, November 12 2018. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements