JUST IN
Sula Vineyards sets price band at Rs 340-357 per share for IPO
Wine maker Sula's IPO to open Dec 12, size Rs 900-1,000 crore, say sources
Uniparts India IPO receives 25.32 times subscription on last day of offer
Uniparts India IPO receives 25.32 times subscription on last day of offer
Uniparts India IPO subscribed 2 times on the second day of offer
Tata Play becomes first firm to file confidential papers with Sebi for IPO
Over Rs 5,000-cr IPOs may hit mkts in Dec as investor sentiment perks up
Kaynes Technology gains 18% on debut, adds Rs 103 to end at Rs 690 a share
Yatra Online Inc gets Sebi's clearance to float Rs 750 crore IPO
Blackstone-backed Nexus files for $500 mn IPO in 1st retail REIT offer
You are here: Home » Markets Â» IPOS Â» News
Charging bulls or grappling bears? Stocks & sectors to buy and sell in 2023
Business Standard

Sula Vineyards IPO: Rs 288 crore worth of shares for anchor investors

Some of the anchor investors who participated in the allotment include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, and SBI Contra Fund among others

Topics
Sula wines | Anchor investors

BS Reporter 

ipo
The company has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 340 and Rs 357 per share. The IPO is an offer for sale worth Rs 960 crore.

Sula Vineyards, on Friday, allotted shares worth Rs 288 crore to anchor investors.

Some of the anchor investors who participated in the allotment include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, and SBI Contra Fund among others.

The company has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 340 and Rs 357 per share. The IPO is an offer for sale worth Rs 960 crore.

The company is India’s largest wine producer and seller.

Sula's business can be broadly classified under two categories the production, import and distribution of wines and spirits.

And the sale of services from ownership and operation of wine tourism venues, including vineyard resorts and tasting rooms.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sula wines

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 23:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.