Sula Vineyards IPO: Rs 288 crore worth of shares for anchor investors

Sula Vineyards, on Friday, allotted shares worth Rs 288 crore to anchor investors.
Some of the anchor investors who participated in the allotment include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, and SBI Contra Fund among others.
The company has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 340 and Rs 357 per share. The IPO is an offer for sale worth Rs 960 crore.
The company is India’s largest wine producer and seller.
Sula's business can be broadly classified under two categories the production, import and distribution of wines and spirits.
And the sale of services from ownership and operation of wine tourism venues, including vineyard resorts and tasting rooms.
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 23:41 IST
