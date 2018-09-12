Sun Pharma, Cipla, M&M and Reliance Capital among top stocks to watch

The domestic equity market continued to bleed on Tuesday on rupee rout and increase in crude oil prices. The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 509 points or 1.34 per cent to end the day at 37,413.13. The broader Nifty50 index of National Stock Exchange (NSE) plunged 151 points or 1.32 per cent to close at 11,288.

On Wednesday, the Nifty futures of Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 3 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 11,324.50. Asian stocks fell as investors assessed the outlook for global growth with no end in sight for trade tensions while oil prices jumped.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain on investors'radar in today's session -

Sun Pharma: The drug major on Tuesday said the US health regulator USFDA is conducting an inspection of its Mohali facility in Punjab. The inspection started on September 10, 2018 and is ongoing, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Mahindra and Mahindra: According to an ET report, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) said it would launch an investigation into an off-road utility vehicle produced by Mahindra and Mahindra following a complaint by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that it infringed upon the intellectual property rights of its Jeep design.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital, a part of the Reliance group, on Tuesday said it closed the first quarter with a net profit of Rs 2.72 billion (Rs 272 crore) on a total income of Rs 46.41 billion (Rs 4,641 crore).

NDTV: Media firm NDTV's promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have received a show cause notice from the capital markets regulator Sebi for alleged violation for insider trading regulations. READ MORE

Narayana Health: The healthcare firm said its subsidiary NH Health has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh-based Imperial Hospital.

Ajanta Pharma: According to news reports, the pharma company has received USFDA nod for cholestrol drug Fenofibrate Capsule.

Cipla: The drug firm said its South African unit has received approval from the country's health regulator for the latest first-line triple-combination antiretroviral (ARV) treatment for HIV.

Titan: Global financial services company Credit Suissse has slaahed the target price on the stock to Rs 935 from Rs 950, earlier. It said the company's near-term growth will slow down.