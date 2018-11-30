Sun Pharma: Governance issues, margin pressures expected to weigh on stock

The Sun Pharma stock has declined 19 per cent from its highs touched earlier this month, on a muted performance in the September quarter and corporate governance-related issues. Analysts believe that pricing pressures, marketing costs in the US, and the sluggish performance in India are key negatives on the operational front.

In addition, related party transactions, highlighted by foreign brokerage Macquarie, will keep the stock under pressure. The company has, however, clarified to the exchanges that the issues mentioned in a recent brokerage report are in pubic domain and some ...