MARKET LIVE: Subdued open likely amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat
Support zone for Nifty shifted higher to 17,200-17,300, says Vinay Rajani

Among individual stocks, the technical analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying IndusInd Bank and Mahindra CIE.

Topics
Nifty Outlook | Market Outlook | Market trends

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50

Nifty View

By surpassing 17,428, the Nifty has formed higher top preceded by higher bottom. The Nifty has also surpassed the resistance of the 50 per cent retracement of the entire downswing seen from 18,096 to 16,747. The next resistance for the Nifty is seen at 18,000-18100 zone. The support zone for Nifty has shifted up to 17,200-17,300.

BUY

IndusInd Bank

Last close: Rs 1,223

Targets: Rs 1,290; Rs 1,340

Stop Loss: Rs 1,190

The stock has broken out from symmetrical tringle pattern on the daily chart with jump in volumes. The BankNifty has been outperforming and same is expected to continue. Further, the stock price is trading above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames.

BUY

Mahindra CIE

Last close: Rs 312

Targets: Rs 335; Rs 350

Stop Loss: Rs 295

For the week ended October 07, 2022, the stock broke out from the Flag pattern on the weekly chart with rising volumes. The stock price has surpassed the long term resistance of Rs 310 on closing basis. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength on the weekly charts.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:16 IST

