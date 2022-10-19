Support zone for Nifty shifted higher to 17,200-17,300, says Vinay Rajani

-
ALSO READ
Nifty may turn bullish once it crosses 15,858, says Vinay Rajani
Nifty likely to remain choppy, these are the key levels as per Vinay Rajani
Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying ABB India, JK Lakshmi Cement
IndusInd Bank's stock rally has more legs; up to 35% upside likely: Experts
Breakout from 17,500-18,100 zone to give direction to Nifty: Vinay Rajani
-
Nifty View
By surpassing 17,428, the Nifty has formed higher top preceded by higher bottom. The Nifty has also surpassed the resistance of the 50 per cent retracement of the entire downswing seen from 18,096 to 16,747. The next resistance for the Nifty is seen at 18,000-18100 zone. The support zone for Nifty has shifted up to 17,200-17,300.
BUY
IndusInd Bank
Last close: Rs 1,223
Targets: Rs 1,290; Rs 1,340
Stop Loss: Rs 1,190
The stock has broken out from symmetrical tringle pattern on the daily chart with jump in volumes. The BankNifty has been outperforming and same is expected to continue. Further, the stock price is trading above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames.
BUY
Mahindra CIE
Last close: Rs 312
Targets: Rs 335; Rs 350
Stop Loss: Rs 295
For the week ended October 07, 2022, the stock broke out from the Flag pattern on the weekly chart with rising volumes. The stock price has surpassed the long term resistance of Rs 310 on closing basis. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength on the weekly charts.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU