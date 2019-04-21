Surge in foreign flows a key reason for uptick in delivery volumes: Experts

The market could be on a strong footing if delivery-based trading data is anything to go by. In March, when the benchmark indices rallied nearly eight per cent, the proportion of delivery-based trades in total trading volume was the highest in 15 months.

The delivery-based volumes on the BSE stood at 50 per cent, while that on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was 37 per cent. The previous 12-month average in comparison was 45 per cent on the BSE and 33 per cent on the NSE. Increase in delivery percentage indicates that a higher portion of long-term money could be entering the market. ...