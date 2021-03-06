Surging yields drag indices: Sensex falls 440 pts, Nifty ends at 14,938

-
ALSO READ
Stocks rally after trading resumes: Sensex rises 2.1% to close at 50,782
Will the bull keep running?
Nine of 10 stocks in BSE 500 universe gained during Budget-fuelled rally
Stock market outlook: Bull run to continue in 2021; Nifty may hit 15,000
Bulls take a break: Sensex, Nifty fall for fourth day amid yield surge
-
The benchmark indices posted sharp losses for the second day as a surge in bond yields hurt investor appetite for riskier assets. Sentiment took a dent after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell failed to address investor worries regarding rising bond yields and inflation.
The US Fed chair said that the recent spike in yields had caught his attention, but didn’t give any indication of how the central bank planned to stem the rise.
He said the Fed would be patient in withdrawing support for the US’ economic recovery, as unemployment remained above the targeted level. The 10-year US Treasury yield once again went past 1.5 per cent after Powell’s comments.
After dropping as much as 685 points, the benchmark Sensex ended the session at 50,405, with a decline of 440 points or 0.8 per cent. The Nifty, on the other hand, closed at 14,938, a fall of 0.9 per cent or 142 points. Both the indices ended the week with a 2.6 per cent gain after declining over 2 per cent in the last two sessions.
ALSO READ: Financial sector growth has been slow: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
The surge in yields has kept the markets guessing on whether it is a sign of ensuing inflation or an improvement in the economy.
“The broader market came under a lot of selling pressure, unnerved by the turmoil globally; short-term investors rushed to take profits in mid- and small- cap stocks that have risen substantially over the past few weeks. Nifty ended the week positively after two weeks of losses and recovered some of the lost ground even on Friday. However, investors in Indian equities will look at the trend of bond yields abroad to assume higher risk,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.
Investors were keenly looking at the US jobs data and progress on the $1.9 trillion relief package there. The employment report is expected to give an update on the direction of the labour market’s recovery. The US Senate has started debating the $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
Analysts said some emerging markets may be in for a bumpy ride as investors transition from liquidity to growth-driven bourses as economic activity returns to normal. They feel a healthy correction will help normalise valuations.
“A higher bond yield reduces future earnings or cash flow projections, and therefore, premium valuations of equities become doubtful. The likely pick up in capital expenditures in FY22, and the impact of new reforms announced in the Budget to stimulate consumption activities should continue to support an ongoing rebound in corporate earnings. Hence, we believe that any meaningful correction in the market should be an opportunity to buy quality stocks at reasonable valuations,” said Binod Modi, head of strategy at Reliance Securities.
The Indian market breadth was negative on Friday, with total advancing stocks at 1,057 and those declining at 1,929. More than two-thirds of Sensex components ended the session with losses.
IndusInd Bank was the worst-performing Sensex stock and fell 4.8 per cent; SBI and Powergrid Corporation fell 3.03 per cent and 2.13 per cent, respectively.
Barring two, all BSE sectoral indices ended in the red. Metal and telecom stocks fell the most, and their gauges fell 2.2 and 1.7 per cent, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU