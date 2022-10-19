JUST IN
Suzlon rights issue subscribed 90% a day ahead of close, stock up 20%
Piramal Pharma ends at Rs 192 on debut, valued at Rs 22,882 cr at close
Bharat Bond ETF cross Rs 50,000 crore assets under management mark
World stocks slip, upbeat earnings compete with angst over rate increase
Aarti Industries trades ex-pharma business; stock hits 52-week low
Diwali cheer: PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jewellers may gain up to 40%, hint charts
ITC, VIP Ind: Stocks brokerages are betting on for a cracker Samvat 2079
ITC surges 6% in four days ahead of Q2 results; analysts expect a good show
Midhani surges 7%; hits new high on pact with Boeing for aerospace parts
Piramal Pharma lists at Rs 202 on BSE; shares tumble 5% intra-day
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Piramal Pharma ends at Rs 192 on debut, valued at Rs 22,882 cr at close
Business Standard

Suzlon rights issue subscribed 90% a day ahead of close, stock up 20%

The company is issuing 2.4 billion new shares at Rs 5 apiece; proceeds will be used pare debt, which currently stands at Rs 3,272 crore

Topics
Suzlon Energy | rights issue | Stock Market

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Suzlon Energy
So far, the rights issue has received bids for 2.16 billion shares as against 2.4 billion on offer, shows stock exchange data.

The Rs 1,200-crore rights issue of Suzlon Energy was subscribed nearly 90 per cent on Wednesday, a day before its close. So far, the rights issue has received bids for 2.16 billion shares as against 2.4 billion on offer, shows stock exchange data. Shares of the company closed at Rs 9.24, up nearly 20 per cent over its previous day’s close. The company is issuing 2.4 billion new shares at Rs 5 apiece through the rights issuem following which, Suzlon’s equity base will increase by nearly 24 per cent from 10 billion at present to nearly 12.5 billion. The company, which is into wind component manufacturing, plans to use the rights issue proceeds pare its debt, which currently stands at about Rs 3,272 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Suzlon Energy

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 18:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.