Symphony tanks 20% on weak Q1 results

Symphony, a world leader in evaporative air coolers, had a profit of Rs 390 million during the same quarter in the previous fiscal.
Net sales during the quarter was down 23% at Rs 1,460 million against Rs 1,900 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin declined to 15.75% in Q1FY19 from 24.7% in Q1FY18.
At 09:24 am; the stock was trading 17% lower at Rs 1,168 on the NSE, as compared to a marginal 0.03% decline in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 191,458 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
