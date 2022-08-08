JUST IN
Syrma SGS Technology's Rs 840-crore share sale to open on Friday

Through the IPO, the company is planning to raise Rs 766 crore by issuing fresh shares.

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The firm has set the price band for its IPO at Rs 209-220 per share.

Syrma SGS Technology, an electronic systems design and manufa­ctur­ing firm, has announced that its Rs 840-crore initial public offer­ing will remain open from August 12-18.

This is the first IPO to hit the market in nearly three months. Last IPO to hit the market was that of specialty chemicals firm Aether Industries’ on May 24.

The rebound in the market from June lows has once again improv­ed the prospects for equity share sales, said market players. The firm has set the price band for its IPO at Rs 209-220 per share.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 23:30 IST

