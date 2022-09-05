Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 0.8x on first day of issue

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s (TMB’s) was subscribed nearly 0.8x on Monday — the first day of the issue.

Most bids have come from retail and .

On Friday, the lender had allotted Rs 363 crore worth of shares to anchor investors at Rs 525 apiece.

The price band for the is Rs 500-525 per share. Also Read: Analysts say 'subscribe' to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Read to know why

TMB is looking to issue 15.84 million fresh shares in the . At the upper end of the price band, the bank will raise Rs 832 crore and will be valued at Rs 8,314 crore.

TMB plans to utilise the proceeds to augment its tier I capital base.