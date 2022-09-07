Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 2.9x on strong retail interest

-
ALSO READ
Analysts say 'subscribe' to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Read to know why
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Q4 net rises 36%, total income increases 9%
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 0.8x on first day of issue
Battered by three decades of controversy, TMB looks back to the future
Tamilnad Mercantile settling all disputes, keen on opening branches: CEO
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) garnered nearly three times subscription.
The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment of the issue was subscribed 1.62 times, high networth individual 2.94 times and retail portion was subscribed nearly 6.5 times.
The response was muted when compared to previous two IPOs to hit the market. Based in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, TMB is one of the country’s oldest private sector lenders.
The bank had priced its shares at Rs 500-525 apiece in the IPO. It had allotted shares worth Rs 363 crore to anchor investors at Rs 510 apiece ahead of its IPO.
TMB will issue 15.84 million fresh shares through the offering. At the top-end of the price band, the bank will be able to raise Rs 832 crore and will be valued at Rs 8,314 crore.
TMB plans to use the IPO proceeds to augment its tier-I capital base. This will help it meet future capital requirements arising out of growth in the bank’s assets. It will also help ensure regulatory compliance around capital adequacy prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.
TMB had reported deposits of Rs 44,930 crore and advances of Rs 33,490 crore as on March 2022. TMB has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu with 369 branches. It logged a net profit of Rs 822 crore for the year ended March 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU