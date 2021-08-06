Tata Chemicals rallies 10%, hits record high on strong Q1 results

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
Stocks to watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Majesco, JSW Energy
Tata-Mistry battle: Here's how to trade Tata group stocks post the verdict
-
Shares of Tata Chemicals hit a record high of Rs 844 as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22), with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rising 362 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 342 crore, as against Rs 74 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.
Operational income grew 27 per cent YoY to Rs 2,977 crore from Rs 2,348 crore in the year-ago quarter. This was mainly due to a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin expanded 490 basis points (bp) YoY to 20.2 per cent.
India operations had good traction across the product portfolio vs June 2020. US volumes continue the upward trend, export volumes were robust, spot market sees price recovery and expects contract market to follow on renewals, the company said.
The company further said overall, on a consolidated basis, sales improvement is supported by higher volumes across geographies against the previous year, especially in US exports, though sales realisations are still below pre-Covid levels.
The management said the capacity expansion at Tata Chemicals, Mithapur and Rallis, Dahej is on schedule. “With the business environment steadily improving, we are well-positioned to grow across customer segments,” the management said.
Tata Chemicals, a part of Tata Group firm, is a leading supplier of choice to nutrition, glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company Rallis India.
At 02:26 pm, the stock was up 7.6 per cent at Rs 827.50 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.27 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over 12-fold with a combined 21.99 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU