Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Tata Coffee, CCL Products: Tea, Coffee stocks to brew more gains in 2023

After a breakout, stocks like Tata Coffee, CCL Products, Jay Shree Tea & Industries and McLeod Russel India may easily see up to 20 per cent gains

Topics
Tata Coffee | CCL Products | coffee and tea

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

India’s exports sank 6.8% in 2021 from a year earlier to 195.5 million kilograms, data from Tea Board India show. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Tea and Coffee stocks to stay bullish in 2023

Tea and coffee stocks have performed well since 2021, and are expected to do even better in the coming years. Sector giants like CCL Products (I) and Tata Coffee have so far gained 19 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, in the current calendar year, extending their robust returns of 2021. Tata Coffee shares, for instance, doubled in CY21 with 104 per cent jump, while CCL Products (I) soared 61 per cent.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:57 IST

