Tata Coffee, CCL Products: Tea, Coffee stocks to brew more gains in 2023

Tea and coffee stocks have performed well since 2021, and are expected to do even better in the coming years. Sector giants like CCL Products (I) and Tata Coffee have so far gained 19 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, in the current calendar year, extending their robust returns of 2021. Tata Coffee shares, for instance, doubled in CY21 with 104 per cent jump, while CCL Products (I) soared 61 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU