Tata Coffee logs new all-time high; stock zooms 60% in a month

-
ALSO READ
Behind the 'bankruptcy story' of Cafe Coffee Day: The news and what's next
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
-
Shares of Tata Coffee continued their northward march, rising 4 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 185.80 on the BSE on Thursday in an otherwise volatile market.
The stock of the Tata Group Company surpassed its previous high of Rs 183.45, touched on November 29, 2017. In the past one month, Tata Coffee has outperformed the market by zooming 60 per cent, as compared to 4.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Tata Coffee, on April 29, had reported a strong set of results for the quarter ended March 2021, with its consolidated net profit more-than-doubling at Rs 57.37 crore, on the back of healthy sales. It had posted a net profit of Rs 24.05 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Consolidated total income for the quarter higher at Rs 612 crore compared to Rs 523 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, an increase of 17 per cent, driven by improved performance from the Plantations business partly offset by the Group’s value added businesses, which had a marginal decline due to the pandemic induced logistics issues as well as muted demand in specific geographies.
The management said the good operating performance from Eight O’Clock Coffee [EOC] driven by higher sales realisations and favourable channel mix. Tata Coffee Vietnam operations continue to improve with robust sales to key customers and healthy order pipeline, the management said.
The company’s India Instant Coffee exports for the quarter have been higher despite logistics issues and fresh wave of lockdowns in Europe, which are expected to ease in the near future. Going ahead, however, the company sees a slowdown in demand in some geographies in the short-term, especially in the out-of-home consumption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tata Coffee is a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products, formerly known as, Tata Global Beverages. It is Asia’s largest integrated coffee Company, the second largest exporter of Instant Coffee and foremost producer of Specialty Coffee in India. The Company is the exclusive and sole supplier of Premium Specialty Arabica roaster beans to Tata Starbucks stores in India. The Company has also launched its Coffee brand, ‘Sonnets‘, which has Single Origin Specialty Arabica beans, on its e-commerce portal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU