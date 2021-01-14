Tata Consumer Products' scrip may replace Gail India in Nifty 50 index

The benchmark index could see the addition of one more stock from the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. According to an analysis done by ICICI Securities, is on course to replace state-owned in the widely-followed index during the semi-annual review slated for March. The free-float market cap — a key parameter for index inclusion—of is currently at Rs 36,000 crore, while that of Gail is about Rs 30,000 crore. If the Tata group firm that operates Starbucks cafes in India gets added to the Nifty index, it will join peers such as Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and ITC in the blue-chip index.



Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart hypermarkets, has a free-float market similar to However, it doesn’t meet index inclusion criteria for trading in the derivatives segment.

Tata Consumer Nifty inclusion could lead to buying by exchange traded funds (ETFs) worth Rs 760 crore.

“Currently, ETF and index AUMs stand at Rs 126,100 crore. Gail currently has an estimated weight of 40bps in the index, while Tata Consumer is expected to enter the index with a weight of 60bps, entailing ETFs and index funds buying worth Rs 760 crore,” ICICI Securities said in a note.



The brokerage expects stocks in the insurance, green energy and internet space to get added to the index in the near future.

“New-age stocks from insurance, green energy and internet space are the next candidates and reflects improving demand for such businesses in the economy,” it said.

Adani Green, Info Edge and ICICI Lombard also have index inclusion potential given their high market cap.