Tata Consumer Products' scrip may replace Gail India in Nifty 50 index

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consumer Products overtakes Marico in m-cap; stock scales fresh peak
Tata Consumer Products hits new high on 82% jump in Q1 profit, slips later
Consumer goods firms see value in fast-growing, high-margin spices biz
All-round performance is fuelling the rally in Tata Consumer Products
All eyes on execution after strong rally in Tata Consumer Products' stock
-
The benchmark Nifty 50 index could see the addition of one more stock from the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. According to an analysis done by ICICI Securities, Tata Consumer Products is on course to replace state-owned Gail India in the widely-followed index during the semi-annual review slated for March. The free-float market cap — a key parameter for index inclusion—of Tata Consumer Products is currently at Rs 36,000 crore, while that of Gail is about Rs 30,000 crore. If the Tata group firm that operates Starbucks cafes in India gets added to the Nifty index, it will join peers such as Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and ITC in the blue-chip index.
ALSO READ: Tata Consumer strengthens wellness portfolio with sharper focus on immunity
Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart hypermarkets, has a free-float market similar to Tata Consumer Products. However, it doesn’t meet index inclusion criteria for trading in the derivatives segment.
Tata Consumer Nifty inclusion could lead to buying by exchange traded funds (ETFs) worth Rs 760 crore.
“Currently, Nifty 50 ETF and index AUMs stand at Rs 126,100 crore. Gail currently has an estimated weight of 40bps in the index, while Tata Consumer is expected to enter the index with a weight of 60bps, entailing ETFs and index funds buying worth Rs 760 crore,” ICICI Securities said in a note.
The brokerage expects stocks in the insurance, green energy and internet space to get added to the index in the near future.
“New-age stocks from insurance, green energy and internet space are the next candidates and reflects improving demand for such businesses in the economy,” it said.
Adani Green, Info Edge and ICICI Lombard also have index inclusion potential given their high market cap.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU